Obituary | Marilyn Joan Buta Janoski

In loving memory of our mother (and all the Butterflies and Angels of the world), Marilyn Joan Buta Janoski, who passed away on Nov. 5, 2022, at the age of 84.

Marilyn was born to Mary Magdalene Kaslaitis Buta and Stanley Joseph Buta, on May 27, 1938 in Newark, New Jersey. At the age of 19 in 1957, she married Stanley Steven Janoski. They were both loving parents and are survived by Stanley II and his wife Tia, Andrew and his wife Denise, and Kathleen and her husband Jerry; her grandchildren Stanley III, Sasha, Jiovani, Modjeska, Justin, Andrew, Derek and Jessica; and great-granddaughter Beatrice. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Joan Buta and Julia Bess Hutchings (Jerry’s mom, whom she felt was like a sister).

Our mother was a kind, caring and giving person who always put the needs of her family before her own. She was a strong woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. Marilyn was a source of inspiration to us all and she will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. She also had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community in both Kingman, Arizona and the Huntington Beach area in California.

Mom was a woman of strong faith and conviction. She instilled in us the importance of family, hard work and doing what is right. Our mother was a true role model who we will always look up to. Marilyn will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The funeral service will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church on Feb. 10, 2023. The church is located at 8345 Talbert Ave., Huntington Beach, California, 92646. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Arthritis Foundation’s JA Camps.

Marilyn, Mom, you will always be in our hearts and we will never forget you. We love you so much. Rest in peace with God, Dad and all who have gone before you.