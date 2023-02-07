OFFERS
Obituary | Vern H. Albin

Originally Published: February 7, 2023 5:54 p.m.

Vern H. Albin, 80, passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2023, at his home in Kingman, Arizona, with his wife and brother by his side.

Vern was born in Sayre, Oklahoma, on April 26, 1942. He moved to Kingman in 1960 to work for AT&T for the next 40 years.

Vern is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ila Albin; son Carl J. Valentine of Arizona; brother Jerry (Lola) Albin of New Mexico; and sister Sandra (Chester) Moeller of New Mexico and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sons Michael Albin and Ron Valentine and parents Vern and Polly Albin.

Vern loved the outdoors, from deer hunting, boating and fishing in his younger years, and enjoyed the golden years riding his side-by-side with friends while being snow birds in a warmer climate. Heaven has gained another angel. No services are planned at this time.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.

