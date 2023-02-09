60th Wedding Anniversary | Russell and Dolores Dunn

Russell and Dolores Dunn celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Russ and Dolores were married on Feb. 2, 1963, at Wee Kirk of the Heather in Las Vegas, Nevada. They met in California while attending night school. Russ was in the U.S. Navy at the time and Dolores was working as a cashier at Gilbert’s 5-10-25 Cent Store. In addition to six decades of loving devotion to each other, they stayed busy raising four children, and enjoying four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Russ retired from the U.S. Navy in 1974, thus allowing time for other pursuits including the creation and construction of the home that he and Dolores have lived in since 1982, (though they have resided in Golden Valley, Arizona since 1981.) The couple celebrated with loved ones on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Laughlin, Nevada.