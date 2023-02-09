OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, Feb. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

60th Wedding Anniversary | Russell and Dolores Dunn

Russell and Dolores Dunn celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. (Courtesy photo)

Russell and Dolores Dunn celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 9, 2023 5:21 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, February 9, 2023 5:52 PM

Russell and Dolores Dunn celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Russ and Dolores were married on Feb. 2, 1963, at Wee Kirk of the Heather in Las Vegas, Nevada. They met in California while attending night school. Russ was in the U.S. Navy at the time and Dolores was working as a cashier at Gilbert’s 5-10-25 Cent Store. In addition to six decades of loving devotion to each other, they stayed busy raising four children, and enjoying four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Russ retired from the U.S. Navy in 1974, thus allowing time for other pursuits including the creation and construction of the home that he and Dolores have lived in since 1982, (though they have resided in Golden Valley, Arizona since 1981.) The couple celebrated with loved ones on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Laughlin, Nevada.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State