Briefs: Super Bowl means enhanced DUI patrols in Kingman

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department officers will be conducted enhanced DUI Patrols this Super Bowl weekend in an attempt to counteract drunk and impaired driving.

“We want everyone to enjoy the game, food, fun and festivities our community has to offer. Please plan for a sober ride if you are going to be drinking and designate a sober driver, taxi, or rideshare,” KPD advised in a news release.

Kingman man arrested for DUI, felony criminal damage

KINGMAN – On Thursday, Feb. 2 at about 11:45 p.m., the Kingman Police Department arrested Richard Lawrence Spry, 58, of Kingman on charges of driving under the influence and felony criminal damage.

Officers responded to East Andy Devine Avenue and North 8th Street to a report of a vehicle striking a City of Kingman light pole.

Officers are alleged to have found Spry in his vehicle and damage to two light poles belonging to the city, with one knocked to the ground.

The investigation revealed Spry had a blood alcohol content above .20 and had caused approximately $20,000 in damage to the light poles.



Spry allegedly admitted his involvement and was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Kingman man arrested for fleeing officers, disorderly conduct with a weapon

KINGMAN – On Saturday, Feb. 4 at about 9 p.m. the Kingman Police Department arrested Shea Thomas Seaman, 18, of Kingman, on the felony charges of unlawful flight from law enforcement, disorderly conduct with a weapon and misconduct with a weapon defacing.

At 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Gates Avenue to a report of a physical fight and a subject with a ski mask pointing a firearm at the victim.

Upon arrival officers found that the suspect vehicle had fled the scene.

A short while later a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle was located and a traffic stop was attempted, but when the vehicle stopped the driver, believed to be Seaman, fled on foot.

Items located inside the vehicle belonged to Seaman. Officers searched the area where a firearm with the serial number scratched off was located.

Seaman turned himself in at the Kingman Police Department and was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. The investigation is ongoing.



Kingman woman nabbed for DUI, felony criminal damage

KINGMAN – On Saturday, Feb. 4 at about 10:15 p.m. the Kingman Police Department arrested Toshia D. Kham, 35, of Kingman, on the charges of driving under the influence and felony criminal damage.

Officers responded to the area of North Central Avenue and Southern Street to a report of a vehicle striking a UniSource electrical pole.

Upon arrival officers found that the vehicle and driver had fled the scene. A short time later the vehicle and driver were located at a residence in the 3200 block of Duval Avenue.

The investigation revealed that Kham had a blood alcohol content above .10 and caused approximately $10,000 in damage to the electrical pole.



Kham allegedly admitted her involvement and was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.



Kingman woman arrested for felony criminal damage, DUI

KINGMAN – On Thursday, Feb. 9 at about 1 a.m. the Kingman Police Department arrested Mia Violet Rae Salter, 20, of Kingman, on the charges of driving under the influence and felony criminal damage.

Officers responded to the 500 block of West Beale Street to a report of a vehicle striking a City of Kingman light pole.

Upon arrival officers are alleged to have found Salter and her vehicle had knocked down the light pole and electrical wires were in the roadway.

The investigation revealed that Salter had a blood alcohol content above .20 and caused approximately $10,000 in damage to the light pole.

Salter allegedly admitted her involvement and was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.