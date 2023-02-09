Friends of the NRA banquet set for Feb. 18 in Kingman

KINGMAN – One of the most well-attended and important fundraising banquets that local sportsmen will attend this year is the annual Friends of the NRA banquet.

This year, according to Stacy Hadley, the chairman of the FNRA, the banquet will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Boulevard, in Kingman. Banquet activities start at 4:30 p.m.

The banquet will include dinner, games, and auctions with the opportunity to win exclusive NRA guns, gear, decor and collectibles.

Friends of the NRA banquets since 1992 have raised over $300 million, enough to award over 30,000 grants.

Local committee volunteers are appointed to state fund committees to make recommendations for local grant funding in areas such as youth education, women-focused clinics, law enforcement training, hunter safety, range improvement, firearms and marksmanship training, and the shooting sports.

The NRA supports the Arizona Hunter Education Program and the Mohave Sportsman Club’s 7 Mile Hill Range has been awarded grants to make range improvements.

Many items will be awarded to attendees of this event either through a live auction or through a silent auction.

At this year banquet, the Gun-of-the-Year will be a Springfield Armory SA-35 9mm pistol complete with gold engraving and NRA grips.

Tickets for the banquet start at $50 for a single ticket. Companies or groups can purchase tables.

For tickets contact Stacy Hadley at 928-279-8156 or stacyhadley32@gmail.com.