Javelina season starts Friday, Feb. 10

KINGMAN – Today, Friday, Feb. 10, marks the opening of the statewide 2023 HAM (handgun-archery-muzzleloader) season for javelina, the second-most sought after big game animal in Arizona.

For many local sportsmen it’s time to pursue these critters which many call pigs, but in reality are not pigs at all.

Javelina are collared peccary, part of a family of peccary that includes white-lipped peccary and Chacoan peccary. They originated in South America, and have slowly moved north. They’re now found all over Arizona.

Peccary are described in Wikipedia as “a medium-sized, pig-like hoofed mammal of the family Tayassuidae.”

The Arizona Game and Fish Department states: “Javelina are common in much of the central and southern areas, including the outskirts of the Phoenix area, most of Tucson, and occasionally as far north as Flagstaff.”

I can tell you from personal knowledge that javelina have been seen regularly as far north as the Grand Canyon in Unit 9, and of course they are widely distributed in northwest Arizona. Javelina have been seen as far west as Meadview.

Javelina are often seen in groups of two to as many as 20 animals. They range in color from black, gray and brown. They all have a distinct white-collar in front of the shoulders, both males and females.

Adults animals – males are called boars and females sows – range in weight from 40-60 pounds. Field dressed most animals in Mohave County will weigh 25-45 pounds.

Young javelina up to three months old are called “reds” and actually look like baby domestic pigs. As they grow older, they develop the characteristics of javelina, being about 19 inches tall and three feet long.

Javelina give birth year-round and their gestation period is about 145 days. Usually more than one red is born to a sow, but the survival rate is low, and if one red makes it to adulthood that would be common.

Javelina are preyed upon by hawks, eagles and even snakes. Coyotes, bobcats and foxes take many more.

An adult javelina may survive as long as seven years in the wild, though there have been documented cases of javelina that were older than that in Mohave County.

Javelina have a keen sense of smell and hear well, but have poor eyesight. This is why they are a favorite among archery hunters in Arizona. A good hunter who finds them at long range, can use the wind and sun to get within a few yards of a group.

Javelina are generally found in herds, and when seen they are often seen rubbing up against each other. This is like a handshake to humans, and identifies each animal to others in a herd. When startled, javelina will emit a microscopic burst of scent from a gland located near the hips on top of the animal when they run off. This allows the reds to know where their mothers are even if they can’t see or hear them. It also allows the herd to get back together once a is threat is gone.

The gland is on the hide and should not be touched with your hands or a knife. The scent is oil based, which means it does not come off with soap and water. The gland will come off with the hide when you skin the animal.

Javelina need a permanent water source and drink more water in the summer than they do in the winter or spring.

Another interesting fact is that javelina will generally live out their entire lives in an area 1-to-1½ square miles. These herd areas are often defined by natural features, such as canyons, ridges or washes.

Knowledgeable hunters who spend time doing pre-season scouting can often determine these herd boundaries, and then find them by glassing.

Here is a good rule of thumb for glassing. If you are hiking more than you are glassing, you are probable going about hunting them in the wrong way.

Hunters who use good binoculars and/or spotting scopes are usually way more successful than hunters who just drive around from spot to spot hoping to find a herd close to a road.

Look for javelina to be on sunny slopes first thing in the morning, especially after a cold night. Javelina eat primarily plants but also anything they dig up including snakes, lizards or mice.

One of the mistakes hunters make is when they tag the javelina. Tags must be placed through the gambrel of the hind leg, This means you will have to slice open the hide to get the tag through. Don’t place the tage around the hind leg.

Javelina are good table fare if they are taken care of. Do not touch the gland when skinning the animal. Remove the hide as soon as possible. Wash and cool down the carcass as soon as possible then hang the carcass in the shade.

Follow these steps and your javelina will be fine tablefare.