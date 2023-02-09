Kingman man accused of child abuse

Department of Child Safety officials report a Kingman mom and her two young children were placed in safe shelter after local authorities arrested her boyfriend for alleged abuse of her baby in Kingman. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said that investigation began on Feb. 2 when the 22-yearold woman contacted the agency when she discovered her 4-month-old daughter had sustained severe bruising.

“It was learned that the mother had her boyfriend, identified as Anthony Bone, 24, of Kingman, baby-sit her child as she was assisting her mother while she was recovering from surgery," MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said. “The child’s mother received a call from Bone stating that she needed to pick up her child and that he (Bone) was upset but provided no information."

The mother's report that her baby suffered severe bruising to the back of her legs and buttocks prompted detectives to examine messages in Bone's cell phone. Mortensen communication revealed Bone's expression of concern for the welfare of the infant.

“Bone was contacted and denied any involvement, saying he knew nothing of the bruising or how it got there. Bone additionally stated that he had swatted the child as she was crying but never hit her or caused the bruising," Mortensen said. “Bone also apologized to detectives several times ‘for what he did.'"

Bone was placed in custody for felony child abuse and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention facility. The investigation continues.

MCSO was unable to indicate if the victim required medical attention.