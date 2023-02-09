OFFERS
Lady Vols Neveah Flemmons earns sectional wrestling title, advances to state

Lee Williams High School sophomore Neveah Flemmons won the girls sectional wrestling title at 120 pounds and advances to the state tournament with a No. 4 seed and a sparkling 34-4 record. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 9, 2023 4:17 p.m.

SURPRISE – The Lee Williams High School girls wrestling team attended the sectional tournament last weekend at Willow Canyon High School.

Neveah Flemmons earned the title of section champ at 120 pounds by defeating several other strong girl wrestlers in her weight class. She pinned all of her opponents throughout the tournament, and secured her place at the state tournament to be held at the Arizona State Fairgrounds on Feb. 16-18. She is currently the No. 4 seed in the state at 120 pounds with a record of 34-4.

“She will face some tough competition from across the state, but has been on the big stage as a freshman last year where she went 2-2 at the state tournament,” coach Jared Skousen said.

Freshman Maya Mazon finished the tournament with a 1-2 record, and finished the season 18-17.

Freshman Alexis Brown was 0-2 in the tournament, and 10-18 for the season.

Senior Amberlyn Moreno finished the tournament 2-2, just missing a bid to state. Her season record was 10-8.

Other female wrestlers this season were freshman Sophie Doughty (11-14) and Katie Holmes (5-9).

“This was the largest turnout of female wrestlers for LWHS, and we hope to continue to grow the program. Female wrestling is currently the fastest growing sport in the United States,” Skousen said.

