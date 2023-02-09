Letter | More rental housing needed in Kingman

We as seniors in Kingman have no housing which is the biggest problem this state has. There’s a five-year waiting list on any type of housing we have here in Kingman.

There is a 100,000 home shortage in this state and its getting worse every year.

We have to seriously work on this problem because it will not go away.

And if the City of Kingman wants to grow then we have to address this issue or our new neighbors will leave with great disappointment from our town.

I am renting a 4-bedroom home in Walleck Ranch and there are several homes that have been vacant for six or more months. New homes are being built but very few rentals are being made available.

Raymond Johnson

Kingman