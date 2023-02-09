OFFERS
Mohave Community College plans soccer camps to identify talent

Originally Published: February 9, 2023 4:19 p.m.

BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Community College’s Bighorns Soccer programs are hosting free Soccer Camps for high school players.

The ID Camps are designed to identify, evaluate and then prepare players for competing at the collegiate level.

According to an MCC news release, the camps will provide technical and tactical training sessions throughout the day with both small-sided and full-field games.

Specific goalkeeper training is offered to all interested players.

Camp registration includes field sessions, a recruiting seminar, a coaches’ question and answer session, and a camp T-shirt.

Spots are limited and high school players in grades 9-12 can sign up at Mohavesoccercamps.com.

The camps will be held at the Anderson Field House in Bullhead City. The girls camp is set for Saturday, March 4, and the boys camp will be held on Sunday, March 5.

