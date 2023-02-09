OFFERS
Mohave Community College women’s soccer head coach receives major award

Cynthia Cervantes, women's soccer coach at MCC, poses with her Latino Coaches Award of Excellence. (Courtesy photo)

Cynthia Cervantes, women’s soccer coach at MCC, poses with her Latino Coaches Award of Excellence. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 9, 2023 5:16 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, February 9, 2023 5:50 PM

BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Community College women's head soccer coach Cynthia Cervantes received the national Latino Coaches Award of Excellence from the United Soccer Coaches organization. According to an MCC news release, she received the award Friday, Jan. 13 at the organization's convention in Philadelphia, the world’s largest annual meeting of college soccer coaches.

The award recognizes an individual, organization, group or other entity who has demonstrated amazing accomplishments in the Latin soccer community. Awardees have demonstrated great impact, instilled sportsmanship, teach life skills such as responsibility, teamwork and much more through the game of soccer.

"I'm grateful and humbled to receive this award because this is the starting point for other coaches to be recognized for the great work they are doing," Coach Cervantes said. "This is a chance to thank God, my family, my mentors and where I'm headed."

She is an inspirational leader and mentor in the Latino community in her hometown of El Paso, Texas. She joined the Mohave County community in December 2022 when MCC hired her as the head coach for northwestern Arizona's first collegiate level women's soccer team.

Cervantes has been coaching for more than 10 years professionally. She was the director of coaching for Juventus FC in El Paso and an Olympic Development Program coach for New Mexico Youth Soccer.

She earned her master's degree in Recreation and Sports Science at Ohio University. She earned bachelor's degrees in Business Administration and Physical Education from Eastern New Mexico University.

Cervantes said she credits her introduction to the game to her father, and is grateful for her family’s support and for mentors cheering her on. One of her professional mentors is former U.S. Women's National Team star Brandi Chastain, with whom she serves as an assistant coach for the United States Western Region Olympic Development Program.

Prospective student athletes who wish to play collegiate soccer, are encouraged to visit Athletics.Mohave.edu to fill out a recruiting questionnaire. The form can be found under the Men’s and Women’s soccer tab.

The MCC Bighorns Soccer program is also hosting a camp in March to identify soccer players in Mohave County who want to play at the college level. (See story page 8.)

State