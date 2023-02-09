Obituary | Casey Milton Bagnell Rice

Casey Milton Bagnell Rice passed away at age 52 on Jan. 14, 2023 after battling cancer for several years.

Casey was born on Aug. 24, 1970 at South Bay Hospital in Redondo Beach, California.

After graduating high school Casey joined the Navy. He put his roots down in many places making life-long friends across the country.

He was a fun guy who enjoyed making others laugh. He has left a piece of his heart with many and will forever be missed.

He is survived by his mother Maie (Sunny) Rice, father Maynard Rice, sisters Lorie and Kristine, and daughters Raven and Kaitlyn.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Rotary Park 2315 Balboa Dr., Bullhead City, Arizona on March 18, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, Sunny requests donations be made to an organization Casey felt strongly about, Arizona Life Hospice in Bullhead City, Arizona. For further information contact Sunny at 928-201-5212.