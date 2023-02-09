OFFERS
Obituary | Richard Alec Arnold Sr.

Richard Alec Arnold Sr.

Richard Alec Arnold Sr.

Originally Published: February 9, 2023 5:07 p.m.

Richard Alec Arnold Sr., born May 28, 1949 in Kingman, Arizona, passed away Oct. 28, 2022 in Lake Havasu City at the age of 73.

He is survived by his brother Robert (Rocky) Arnold and his son Richard Alec Arnold Jr.

Richard grew up in Yucca, Arizona and graduated from Kingman High School. He became a barber after attending a barber school in Tucson, Arizona. He then called Kingman home most of his life.

