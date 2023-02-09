Rants and Raves | Feb. 10, 2023

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

In the first 22 months of the Trump administration he created 3.9 million jobs compared to Biden creating 10.5 million, the most for any president in American history. Trump just cut taxes for wealthy.

Have you heard about the new Medicare card phone scam? They ask if you have received your new Medicare card and when you say no they want to get the info off your present card. Medicare verified that they do not call and do not send new cards unless it has been requested.

Grammy Awards – I tried watching but found it so disgusting I changed the channel. What happened to real music? And dressing appropriately? We’ve come a long way in the wrong direction.



‘Fun Zone’ to open in downtown Kingman – Great news! We downtowners, and I’m sure the former owner, are thrilled. Every good wish for this project.

Bill to restrict drop boxes – It’s strange that we as a state had absolutely no problems or issues with election drop boxes until Donald Trump lost the election. Sour grapes, anyone?

Biden allowed a Communist Chinese spy balloon rant – You need to get your facts straight before stating Biden should be impeached. Fact is, he ordered it shot down and the military said while over the USA shooting it down could cause human life or property damage.

Has Mohave County lost its mind? Millions of dollars for an animal shelter?

Arkansas Gov. Sanders slams Biden – Fantastic rebuttal. Right on. “Choice between normal and crazy,” Sarah said. Most of what Biden and libs say is crazy like choosing your own sex, a fact God already took care of. But of course, Libs threw God out also.



Biden balloon rant – Trump let three of these balloons over our airspace. Don’t tell me he didn’t know about it. Did you want Biden to shoot it down over land? What if it had a nuclear device on board? I bet you would like that so you could blame him for more stuff.

Arizona bill would restrict drop boxes, require election staff presence – Why does the GOP keep wasting time and energy on problems that don’t exist. How about putting some thought and energy into our education system, water crisis and other things that really count.



Could your political comic and your Rants and Raves in Sunday’s edition been more left leaning? Wow! A mix of options would be fair.