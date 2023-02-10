Lee Williams girls top Agua Fria 53-43 to advance to state playoffs

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls basketball team is going to the state playoffs.

Coach Jerry Arave’s Lady Volunteers, ranked 13th in the state in Class 4A, took care of business in the play-in round by beating No. 20 Agua Fria 53-43 on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The Vols had a trio of players hit for double digits, with senior Brooke Hunter netting a team-high 15 points. Senior Rebecca Arave had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to go with five assists, six steals and three blocked shots. Freshman Addison Prisciandaro scored 13 points for the winners.

Lee Williams overcame 15 turnovers and an 8-for-17 performance at the foul line to post the win.

The Vols, who improved to 15-3 for the season, will play in the opening round of the state Class 4A tournament with a road game on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Their opponent has not yet been determined.

Class 2A Girls Basketball Play-in

Arete Prep 61, Kingman Academy 23

GILBERT – No. 17 Kingman Academy got outgunned on Thursday, Feb. 9 in Gilbert, falling 61-23 to No. 16 Arete Prep in a play-in game for the state Class 2A playoffs.

No statistics were available.

The Lady Tigers finished the season with a 13-6 overall record under head coach Garth Steed, after placing second in the 2A West Conference.

Arete Prep improved to 10-8.