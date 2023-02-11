Guest Column | Donating to help after earthquakes in Turkey and Syria?

The devastation in Turkey and Syria following massive earthquakes is inspiring people to help and donate. And it’s prompting scammers to take advantage of your generosity.

Scammers use familiar-sounding names to create fake charities, or ask you to donate in cash, by gift card, or cryptocurrency. Here’s how to spot and avoid the scams:

– Slow down. You don’t have to give immediately. Search online for the name of the charity you are interested in supporting, plus words like “review,” “scam,” or “complaint.” See if others have had good or bad experiences with the charity.

– Check what charity watchdog groups say about the organization. Don’t assume that familiar-sounding names or messages posted on social media are legitimate. Donate to charities you know and trust and with a proven record of dealing with disasters.

– Ask how your money will be spent. If someone calls to ask to donate, they should be able to answer how much of your donation will go to the program you want to help, and other critical questions.

– Look at fees and timing if you’re donating through an online platform or social media. Check whether your donation will go directly to the charity and if not, how long it will take to get there and if there are fees.

– Visit ftc.gov/charity before you open your wallet. Learn more about giving through online platforms, and how to spot and avoid charity scams.

International disasters might involve requests for donations in multiple languages. Use ftc.gov/languages to help people you know spot scams in other languages, and then report them in English or Spanish at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

(Gema de las Heras is a consumer education specialist with the Federal Trade Commission.)