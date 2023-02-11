OFFERS
Mohave County Animal Shelter Donation

The sixth-grade traditional students at White Cliff’s Middle School recently participated in a “Read for Feed” assignment. Fifty-nine bags of dog food were received and donated. (Kingman Unified School District courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 11, 2023 8:17 p.m.

The sixth-grade traditional students at White Cliff’s Middle School recently participated in a “Read for Feed” assignment. Students in Mrs. Laurent’s ELA class were given the task to read for 15 minutes every night, complete a detailed book report, and turn it in by the due date. The theme of the class for the month is “pets.” After reading the newspaper articles in the Daily Miner regarding the Mohave County Animal Shelter and the impact the hoarding situations have had, the students wanted to help. Therefore, those students who achieved the reading goal received a success certificate and one bag of dog food to be donated to the Mohave County Animal Shelter located in Kingman. Fifty-nine bags of dog food were received and donated.

