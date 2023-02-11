OFFERS
Sun, Feb. 12
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office hosts chaplain training

Mohave County recently held a Basic Chaplaincy Training Program for persons who will serve in correction facilities or be associated with law enforcement. Front row from left are Johnathon Nichols, Jose (Chappy) Villegas Sr. and Kari Vansickle. Back row from left are Calvin Robinson, Royce Williams, instructor Osage County Missouri Sheriff Mike Bonham and Michael Stout. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 11, 2023 8:15 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office recently hosted a Basic Chaplaincy Training Program at its training facility in Kingman.

The program was a two-day event which covered multiple topics within the realm of being a Chaplain, whether within correctional facilities or associated with Law Enforcement.

The class was attended by seven individuals along with several Mohave County Sheriff’s Office personnel who participated in different courses.

Osage County (Missouri) Sheriff Mike Bonham was the lead instructor along with his partner, Jose (Chappy) Villegas Sr., a chaplain with the New Mexico State Police.

