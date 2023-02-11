Mohave County Sheriff’s Office hosts chaplain training

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office recently hosted a Basic Chaplaincy Training Program at its training facility in Kingman.

The program was a two-day event which covered multiple topics within the realm of being a Chaplain, whether within correctional facilities or associated with Law Enforcement.

The class was attended by seven individuals along with several Mohave County Sheriff’s Office personnel who participated in different courses.

Osage County (Missouri) Sheriff Mike Bonham was the lead instructor along with his partner, Jose (Chappy) Villegas Sr., a chaplain with the New Mexico State Police.