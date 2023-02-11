OFFERS
Route 66 Rotary Speakers

Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Feb. 3 speakers were Claire Crum and Alice Solbes. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 11, 2023 8:12 p.m.

Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Feb. 3 speakers were Claire Crum, president of Kingman Cancer Care Unit (KCCU) and Alice Solbes, chairman of KCCU’S major fundraiser, the annual Arts and Crafts Fair held the second weekend in November. KCCU is a group of community volunteers who share the common goal of serving local cancer patients and their families. For more information or to volunteer visit kingmancancercareunit.com.

