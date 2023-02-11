OFFERS
Sounds of Kingman to present female aviator program Feb. 18 at library

Participants in the first national air race for women are pictured in Arizona. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 11, 2023 8:05 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Sounds of Kingman, in conjunction with Our Time, Our History and the Arizona Humanities Council will present “Flying through Arizona: The Story of the First National Woman’s Air Race.”

The presentation and lecture is by Natalie Stewart-Smith, whose careers have included military service and education from the elementary to college levels.

“Her research most often addresses women in the military, and women as military aviators,” Sounds of Kingman wrote in a news release. The free event for all ages will be held starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Mohave County Library at 3269 N. Burbank St. in Kingman.

