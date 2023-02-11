Valentine serves as Mohave County Nursing Services Manager

KINGMAN – As the Mohave County Nursing Services Manager, Lynn Valentine handles a significant and weighty public service job, overseeing the operation and budgeting of 10 different nursing division programs and 23 staff members. She must ensure fiscal responsibility and lead her team in being good stewards of taxpayers’ money. Most of the programs are grants and she’s accountable for ensuring total compliance with their specific requirements and for monitoring their effectiveness.

The nursing division is a lengthy and vital list of programs that include the adult and childhood immunization programs; Tuberculosis (tb) Control; Communicable Diseases; the Health Start home visiting program; the High Risk Perinatal Program; Youth Health Initiative; Family Planning; HIV Prevention; STD Program; and Occupational Health program (an internal program only.) The tasks affect many county residents.

Valentine also serves as the Operations Chief for her department’s Emergency Response Team. She plays a major role in carrying out the operations of any public health emergency in which the county is involved. The Nursing Services Manager also serves as a community representative of the Nursing division and the public health department.

Some of the programs mentioned, such as Family Planning, adult and childhood immunizations, STD Program, TB Program, and HIV Prevention, are clinically based programs or have a clinical component to them. This means they provide medical or clinical services directly to a patient. Most of these clinical services are free-of-charge or are based on a sliding-scale fee (meaning the cost for the service is dependent on what the patient can afford). Many of those services, such as the Family Planning program, are for the uninsured and under-insured.

Valentine says “some of our programs, such as our Communicable Disease program, function more ‘behind the scenes’ by working closely with patients who were diagnosed with an infectious disease or working with providers who may have a patient with an infectious illness.”

She points out that in these situations, “we conduct investigations to help determine how and when the exposure occurred, and our ultimate goal is controlling and preventing the spread of the illness to others. “Like all the health department programs, they are based in prevention at all levels: primary prevention of the illness, injury, or condition from occurring, prevention of the worsening of the illness or condition, or prevention of the spread of the illness to others.

When the COVID-19 pandemic was at its height, Valentine says “the nursing division was working around the clock. Every positive COVID case had to be reported to us and we had the responsibility of investigating each case, provide isolation/quarantine guidance, and then tracing the close contacts of each case.” She adds that especially toward the pandemic’s beginning, “we provided support and education to the ill individuals and their families. There were so many unknowns and understandably, people were scared. We also had a team of staff dedicated to regularly checking-in on the COVID-positive patients and their families so we could address any of their questions/concerns, as well as to monitor their symptoms; there were several times we had to recommend they seek emergency care due to the progression of their illness.”

When COVID testing first was available, the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory was the only agency that could run tests, so the Mohave County Department of Public Health had to help coordinate the testing between the providers and the state lab. Valentine saw calls from providers coming in at all hours of the day and night and she and her staff had to help determine if the patients met the criteria for testing, and if so, then arrange for the test specimen to be submitted. It was a difficult job, especially in those early stages and it wasn’t until COVID testing became more readily available that her department no longer had to do this. She says “we also were one of the first local agencies to receive a rapid-result test machine. Our capacity was limited in how much testing we could conduct, but we helped several long-term care and assisted living facilities with the testing of their residents.”

Valentine emphasizes that “COVID was a very stressful time for our department. Fortunately, our amazing staff pulled together and came out stronger and more committed to our purpose than ever before.”

Locally, the county health department was the place where people turned to with questions and concerns about COVID in general. There was little time to meet all of the demands because, as she says, “we were contacted by everyone from health care providers, school staff, government officials and business owners to private citizens who were seeking answers and guidance. There was so much uncertainty and confusion at the time.” She didn’t mention the media, but that link to the public had questions virtually every day. Those answers had to come from county health department officials like Valentine..

On the personal side, although Valentine was born in Iowa as the youngest of six children, she moved with her siblings and her “amazing, strong, and devoted” mom (her dad had passed around the time she was born) to Kingman at age 6. She graduated from Kingman High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Northern Arizona University, followed by processing through Mohave Community College’s RN program and later earning a bachelor’s degree in Science of Nursing from Grand Canyon University. She worked as a school nurse for five years before being hired as the Occupational Health Nurse for Mohave County. In December of 2015, after a year and a half in Occupational Health, she became the Nursing Services Manager for the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

The present and future of Valentine and her husband of 24 years, Keith, is positive and bright. Now “empty-nesters” with their two sons attending college, they thoroughly enjoy life in Kingman. They do have the company of little Arthur, a Havanese dog (the only breed native to Cuba) and their frisky tuxedo cat, Simon. Valentine enjoys reading, attending concerts like the upcoming Eagles event in Phoenix, and traveling. Also, the couple’s love of the Hawaiian island of Kauai is non-ending. But make no mistake, Kingman is home.

(This is one in a series of profiles of Mohave County employees by the Mohave County Communications Office.)