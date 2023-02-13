Another in-custody death reported Mohave County Adult Detention Facility

KINGMAN — Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are investigating an in-custody death that occurred at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman on Friday, Feb. 10

According to an MCSO press release, at approximately 8:20 a.m., detectives were notified that a female inmate being was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center. The inmate, identified as Megan Petersen, 36 of Bullhead City, was transported by AMR ambulance and was pronounced deceased upon her arrival at the hospital.

The inmate was housed in the medical wing of the ADF since Feb. 2, when she was booked into the jail for a court commit for possession of drug paraphernalia. The body was conveyed to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy is scheduled to determine toxicology and cause of death.

MCSO reported four in-custody deaths were reported in 2022. This investigation is ongoing.