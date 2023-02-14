Kingman issues 7 building permits

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses in the work week ending Thursday, Feb. 9:

– Five Star Sheds LLC: 4265 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; sales-metal garages carports

– FAST- First Aid Solutions & Training LLC: 206 Frontier St., Kingman; health products

– Filibertos Mexican Food: 3701 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; restaurant-fast food

– River Valley Restoration dba ServiceMas: 790 N. Lake Havasu Ave., contractor

– Budget Blinds: 2906 Mountain Trail Road, Kingman; window shades

– D & D Home Cleaning Services LLC: 1710 Golden Gate Ave., Kingman; house cleaning

– Geary Pacific Supply: 2723 Tatum Ave., Kingman; wholesale merchandise