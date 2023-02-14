OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Wed, Feb. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Kingman issues 7 building permits

The City of Kingman issued seven business licenses in the city work week ending Thursday, Feb. 9. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman issued seven business licenses in the city work week ending Thursday, Feb. 9. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 14, 2023 4:50 p.m.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses in the work week ending Thursday, Feb. 9:

– Five Star Sheds LLC: 4265 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; sales-metal garages carports

– FAST- First Aid Solutions & Training LLC: 206 Frontier St., Kingman; health products

– Filibertos Mexican Food: 3701 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; restaurant-fast food

– River Valley Restoration dba ServiceMas: 790 N. Lake Havasu Ave., contractor

– Budget Blinds: 2906 Mountain Trail Road, Kingman; window shades

– D & D Home Cleaning Services LLC: 1710 Golden Gate Ave., Kingman; house cleaning

– Geary Pacific Supply: 2723 Tatum Ave., Kingman; wholesale merchandise

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State