Wed, Feb. 15
Obituary | Carol Anne Collier

Carol Anne Collier

Carol Anne Collier

Originally Published: February 14, 2023 3:59 p.m.

Carol Anne Collier, beloved mother, sister, and aunt, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 after a short illness. She was 73.

Born in Des Moines, Iowa on Nov. 22, 1949 to Lyle and Anna Wallin, she was preceded in death by her parents, brother Budd Wallin, and brother-in-law Harvey Luttrell. She is survived by her daughter Krista King, sister Nancy Luttrell, niece Jennifer (Nate) Kirkpatrick, nephew Jason (Meagan) Luttrell, great-nephew Michael Kirkpatrick, great-nieces Meagan Kirkpatrick and Lauryn Luttrell, and many who would come to call her mom.

When I come to the end of the road, and the sun has set for me;

I want no rites in a gloom filled room, why cry for a soul set free?

Miss me a little, but not too long,

And not with your head bowed low;

Remember the love that once we shared, Miss me, but let me go.

For this is a journey we all must take, and each must go alone;

It's all part of the master plan, a step on the road to home.

When you are lonely and sick at heart, Go to the friends we know;

And bury your sorrow in doing good deeds,

Miss me, but let me go.

We will celebrate Carol's life with a service at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at 2 p.m.

