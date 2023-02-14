Obituary | Robert Laurence Richard

Robert Laurence Richard, born on May 21, 1924, completed his journey to the Lord on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

He lived a full life that spanned across the Great Depression as a child to a young man who served in WWII on the beaches of Normandy.

He was a jack of all trades, running a theater in Bisbee, Arizona; working the printing press, and Head of Security for Good Sam. He loved boating, fishing and spending time on the water. Later in life he found joy in quiet moments outside and telling stories of his life to his loved ones.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons Robert Oscar and wife Ronda Oscar, Joseph Smith. His daughters Carolyn Oscar Thompson and husband Craig Thompson, Debbie Oscar Griffin and husband Jerry Griffin, and Lisa Oscar. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his lovely wife Violet, his parents, and all siblings.