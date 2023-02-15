2 arrested, accused of assaulting Kingman police officers in separate incidents

KINGMAN - Kingman police officers were reportedly assaulted during recent, separate incidents. Deputy Chief Joel Freed said the first encounter occurred following a speed-related traffic stop at about 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

Freed said it was determined that the driver, David Padilla, 36, of Kingman was impaired at the scene of the stop in the 2500 block of East Andy Devine Ave.

“After asking Padilla to exit the vehicle to perform standard field sobriety tests he attempted to flee on foot,” Freed said. “While taking Padilla into custody he grabbed an officer’s vest and injured the officer's hand when they fell to the ground.”

Freed said the officer's injury was minor.

The second incident occurred when police responded to a report of domestic violence in the 2200 block of Lucille Ave. at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Freed said officers determined that Rebecca Gillin, 36, of Kingman caused minor injury to a 6-year-old girl during a family disturbance and that she twice kicked an officer while being arrested.

The child was treated for a minor injury on scene while the officer did not require medical attention.

Padilla and Gillin were booked separately into the Adult Detention Facility for aggravated assault upon an officer and other charges.