Thu, Feb. 16
Othello to be performed Thursday at Lee Williams High School

The Utah Shakespeare Festival will perform a pair of shows at Lee Williams High School on Thursday, Feb. 16. A performance for students will be held during the day, and a public performance with free admission is set for 7 p.m. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 15, 2023 3:46 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Utah Shakespeare Festival will visit Lee Williams High School on Thursday, Feb. 16 to perform Othello.

According to a news release, there will be a matinee during the school day and workshops for students. A public performance is set for 7 p.m. Admission is free but donations will be accepted.

This production is funded by KRMC Community Foundation and the Lee Williams High School Student Council. Logistics have been handled by Act One Field Trip Manager Susan Collins.

Act One is a non-profit organization provides access to the arts through field trips, virtual reality and public libraries.

