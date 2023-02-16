7 Kingman-area grapplers in state wrestling tournaments

KINGMAN – A pair of Kingman High School seniors have joined five Lee Williams High School athletes at the Arizona boys and girls wrestling tournaments, which got underway with preliminary bouts on Thursday and conclude on Saturday.

Kingman senior Daric O’Campo will compete at 106 pounds. O’Campo is 25-9 on the season and advanced with a 4th place finish in the boys Div. III, Section 1 sectional. He’ll face Daniel Guerrero, 21-3, the Section 4 champion.

The Lee Williams Volunteers boys team placed four wrestlers in the Division III tournament, including junior Matthew Mazon, who placed second in the Section 1 sectional at 132 pounds. Mazon, 37-14, will face sophomore Mitch Parrish, the fourth-place finisher in Section 2.

Volunteer sophomore Patrick Panagapoulos, who finished the regular season at 33-14 and placed third in Section 1, will face off against Section 3 runnerup J.J. Webb, who is 21-5 at 120 pounds.

Lee Williams junior Ethan Amey, who is 33-18 at 113 pounds, and sophomore Sean Shiell (6-7, 138 pounds), each advanced to the tournament with fourth-place finishes in Section 1. They’ll each face a sectional champion in the opening round.

Lee Williams wrestlers Hor Vargas, Jacob West, Julian Hughes and Brindin Hallman were just one win away from securing a berth in the state tournament.

One athlete each from Kingman and Lee Williams made the field for the Div. I girls tournament.

The Lady Volunteers will send sophomore Navaeh Flemmons, who posted a sparkling 33-4 record and won the girls Section D championship at 120 pounds. Flemmons has a first-round bye and will wrestle junior Ruthann Ikelang (29-11), the third-place finisher in Section, who also received a first-round bye, in the Round of 16.

The tournament will be held at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.

Kingman senior Jordan Geesey will also be in the field, after finishing second at the Section D qualifying tournament. Geesey is 16-5, and wrestle senior Stevi Carrasco, who is also 16-5 and is a third-place qualifier from Section B.