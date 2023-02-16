Bureau of Land Management burns planned for Hualapais

KINGMAN – Fire managers from the Bureau of Land Management will conduct prescribed burning in the Hualapai Mountains 20 to 25 miles southeast of Kingman through March 2023. Treatment locations include Blue Tank, Bull, Hibernia and Grapevine canyons.

According to a BLM news release, burning operations will occur in one or more of these locations over multiple days, pending appropriate weather and fuel conditions, and should be complete within three to five days after ignition.

The burns will treat approximately 2,500 acres of dense interior chaparral vegetation to improve ecosystem health and decrease wildfire risk. Prescribed fires are intended to mimic natural fire frequency and intensity and will reduce fuel loads so that unplanned wildfires are less destructive and will improve forage and habitat conditions for wildlife and livestock.

Smoke may be visible from Kingman, Yucca, Wikieup, Interstate 40, and Highway 93, and will be heavy at times.