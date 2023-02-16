OFFERS
Fri, Feb. 17
Chamber of Commerce annual Mardi Gras fundraiser is Feb. 25

Originally Published: February 16, 2023 4:51 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, February 16, 2023 6:52 PM

KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce’s 29th annual fundraising event “Beads & Bling – it’s a Mardi Gras Thing,” will be held starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Beale Celebrations at 201 N. 4th St. in downtown Kingman.

According to a news release the event will feature live music, dancing, face painting, card reading, a magician, juggling, voodoo magic and a costume contest.

There will also be a silent auction, a 50/50 Mardi Gras bead drawing and a wine pull.

Chef Dora will prepare Cajun cuisine and Pitchfork Pantry will be providing southern desserts.

There will also be a cash bar with wine, beer and spirits.

Tickets cost $50 for chamber members and $60 for nonmembers. Tickets can be purchased at www.kingmanchamber.com or 928-753-6253.

