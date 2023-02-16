OFFERS
Community organization incubator to be held at Kingman Library

Community organizations and volunteers in the Kingman area will have a chance to network, share equipment, learn new skills and more at a resource-sharing event to be held on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kingman Library. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 16, 2023 6:09 p.m.

KINGMAN – Community organizations and volunteers in the Kingman area will have a chance to network, share equipment, learn new skills and more at a resource-sharing event to be held on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Community organization leaders, volunteers and those interested in finding volunteer opportunities are invited to the “pop-up community organization incubator” to be held in the Mohave County Kingman Branch Library community room at 3269 Burbank Street in Kingman.

The event is free and participants may drop in and leave whenever it fits their schedule.

March’s topic is “communications” and will start with a half hour of networking before moving on to a look at using the social media platform Discord.

The session will end with an overview on how to write a press release from a local public relations professional.

Participants are encouraged to bring a laptop or pen and paper for hands-on practice.

“This is a chance for community organizations to come together and help one another to make Kingman a better place to live,” said Erin Roper, the director of the Kingman Area Literacy program and the event’s organizer.

“It could be simple things like lending a folding table and chairs, or more complex help like navigating the process to become a qualified charitable organization. It all depends on who attends and what they have the willingness and capacity to offer.”

For more information or to help plan future sessions contact KingmanReads@gmail.com or text/call 928-421-2367.

