OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, Feb. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Kingman and Mohave County government offices closed on Presidents’ Day

City of Kingman and Mohave County offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 in observance of Presidents’ Day. The city government complex is pictured. (Miner file photo)

City of Kingman and Mohave County offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 in observance of Presidents’ Day. The city government complex is pictured. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 16, 2023 5:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – City of Kingman and Mohave County offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 in observance of Presidents’ Day.

There will be no residential or commercial solid waste service in the city on Monday, and Tuesday customers should put their cans out one day late.

Kingman Area Regional Transit will also not operate Monday.

The City of Kingman Airport and Industrial Park Advisory Commission meeting has been rescheduled for March 6 at 3 p.m. in the Kingman City Council Chambers.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 9:30 a.m. in the county auditorium at 700 Beale Street in Kingman. The Supervisors typically meet the first and third Mondays.

The Board of Supervisors meeting will take place the following morning, Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 9:30am in the county auditorium, 700 Beale Street in Kingman.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State