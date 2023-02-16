Kingman and Mohave County government offices closed on Presidents’ Day

KINGMAN – City of Kingman and Mohave County offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 in observance of Presidents’ Day.

There will be no residential or commercial solid waste service in the city on Monday, and Tuesday customers should put their cans out one day late.

Kingman Area Regional Transit will also not operate Monday.

The City of Kingman Airport and Industrial Park Advisory Commission meeting has been rescheduled for March 6 at 3 p.m. in the Kingman City Council Chambers.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 9:30 a.m. in the county auditorium at 700 Beale Street in Kingman. The Supervisors typically meet the first and third Mondays.

