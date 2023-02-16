OFFERS
Fri, Feb. 17
Weather
Kingman Police Department crime blotter

Originally Published: February 16, 2023 5:02 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, February 16, 2023 6:55 PM

Vehicle Theft and Warrants

KINGMAN – On Tuesday, Feb. 14 at about 10:50 a.m. the Kingman Police Department arrested Robert Lee Kupfer, 62, of Lake Havasu City, for allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle and assorted felony warrants.

According to a KPD news release, officers saw a silver in color Ford F-250 truck in a parking lot in the 3900 block of N. Stockton Hill Road that was reported stolen in Lake Havasu City.

The driver and sole occupant, Kupfer, was taken into custody without incident, KPD wrote.

It was learned that Kupfer had several warrants for his arrest issued out of Lake Havasu City for felony offenses include stalking and assault, threatening and intimidating, as well as assorted violations of court orders.

Kupfer was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Indecent Exposure and Disorderly Conduct

KINGMAN – On Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 4:10 p.m. the Kingman Police Department arrested Darren Wade Pablo, 35, of Peach Springs on misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

According to a KPD news release, officers responded to Kingman Regional Medical Center regarding an intoxicated male subject being aggressive and disruptive.

Pablo, while being verbally aggressive and vulgar to medical staff, had allegedly intentionally exposed his genitals.

Pablo was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Warrants

KINGMAN – On Saturday, Feb. 11 at about 10 a.m. the Kingman Police Department arrested Melissa Ann Fagan, 43, of Kingman, on the charge of forgery and two misdemeanor arrest warrants.

Officers responded to a business in the 4500 block of Stockton Hill Road to a report of two counterfeit $100 bills being passed, according to a KPD news release.

Upon arrival store employees gave officers the two bills which were obvious counterfeits and said that they knew Hagan from prior transactions.

Officers located Hagan at a residence in the 2200 block of East Leroy Avenue where she admitted that she knew the bills were counterfeit. She was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

