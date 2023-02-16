Lady Vols advance with 1-0 home win in 4A state soccer tourney

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School Lady Vols emerged victorious in the opening round of the 2023 Arizona Girls 4A State Soccer Tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The team will advance to quarterfinals after a 1-0 victory over the 15th-ranked Paradise Honors Panthers.

The game-time temperature for the match was 34° with strong winds leaving fans bundled up in blankets in the stands to cheer on the Lady Vols.

Fans didn’t have to wait long for a reason to cheer.

The Lady Vols scored an early goal in the sixth minute of the first half and held on for the remaining 74 minutes to shutout the Panthers.

Junior Sophia Fottrell scored the lone goal on an assist from junior Lauren Keller.

The game remained within reach for the Panthers until the final whistle, with both teams playing tight defense as the temperature continued to drop.

Senior goalkeeper Lauren Nguyen stopped all shots directed her way to help the Lady Vols get their third shutout victory in a row.

Lee Williams will host the Arizona College Prep Knights in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m.

AZ College Prep, which is ranked 11th in the state, upset Mohave High School 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Lee Williams is 12-0-1 on the season including the playoff win, which followed a first-round bye for the third-seeded Lady Vols.