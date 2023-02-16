OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, Feb. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Lady Vols advance with 1-0 home win in 4A state soccer tourney

Lee Williams High School junior Abbi Harviston battles for the ball during the Lady Vols 1-0 win over the Paradise Honors Panthers on Wednesday night in the state Class A girls soccer tournament. (Photo by Claude Saravia/For the Miner)

Lee Williams High School junior Abbi Harviston battles for the ball during the Lady Vols 1-0 win over the Paradise Honors Panthers on Wednesday night in the state Class A girls soccer tournament. (Photo by Claude Saravia/For the Miner)

CLAUDE SARAVIA, For the Miner
Originally Published: February 16, 2023 5:09 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, February 16, 2023 5:11 PM

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School Lady Vols emerged victorious in the opening round of the 2023 Arizona Girls 4A State Soccer Tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The team will advance to quarterfinals after a 1-0 victory over the 15th-ranked Paradise Honors Panthers.

The game-time temperature for the match was 34° with strong winds leaving fans bundled up in blankets in the stands to cheer on the Lady Vols.

Fans didn’t have to wait long for a reason to cheer.

The Lady Vols scored an early goal in the sixth minute of the first half and held on for the remaining 74 minutes to shutout the Panthers.

Junior Sophia Fottrell scored the lone goal on an assist from junior Lauren Keller.

The game remained within reach for the Panthers until the final whistle, with both teams playing tight defense as the temperature continued to drop.

Senior goalkeeper Lauren Nguyen stopped all shots directed her way to help the Lady Vols get their third shutout victory in a row.

Lee Williams will host the Arizona College Prep Knights in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m.

AZ College Prep, which is ranked 11th in the state, upset Mohave High School 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Lee Williams is 12-0-1 on the season including the playoff win, which followed a first-round bye for the third-seeded Lady Vols.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State