Lady Vols fall 59-26 in state playoffs

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls basketball team’s season ended a few games early, as the Lady Vols suffered a 59-26 road loss in the opening game of the Arizona Class 4A Girls Basketball Tournament.

Flowing Wells, which came into the game ranked eighth in the state, scored early and often, building a 35-15 lead at the half.

The Lady Caballeros put the game away in the third quarter by outscoring the visitors 19-5. The Flowing Wells defense held Lee Williams to single digit scoring in every quarter.

The Lady Vols ender their season ranked 13th in the state under head coach Jerry Arave with 17 wins and four losses including playoff action.

Lee Williams had advanced to the tournament with a 10-point home win over Agua Fria in the play-in round on Feb. 9. The placed second this season the 4A Grand Canyon Conference.