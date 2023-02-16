OFFERS
Lane restrictions, detours on Route 66 will allow fiber installation

Originally Published: February 16, 2023 5:03 p.m.

KINGMAN – Upcoming lane restrictions to allow Walker Electric and Allo to install fiber-optic cable will begin on Friday, Feb. 17.

According to a City of Kingman news release, the lane closures and detours will last from 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

There will be lane restrictions on Route 66 (Andy Devine Avenue) at 3rd Street, Grandview Avenue and Beale Street.

“The City of Kingman urges anyone traveling through work zones to use caution and provide a safe working environment for workers, the motoring public, and pedestrians,” the city wrote.

Walker Electric and Allo are working with residents and businesses in the area regarding notification, but no water service delays or disruptions are anticipated.

