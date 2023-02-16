Mohave County issues 15 building permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 3:

– Germaine, Sara: Lake Havasu City; 200 amp panel replacement

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3571 E. Dove Lane, Kingman; demo all structures

– Enhanced Electric LLC: 2979 W. Carmichael Road, Golden Valley; 50 amp electric to ext garage

– Carter, Edith & Robert: 17400 N. Manor Drive, Dolan Springs; demo of carport only

– Carter, Edith & Robert: 17400 N. Manor Drive, Dolan Springs; reroof s/f/r 780 sqft

– Carter, Edith & Robert: 17400 N. Manor Drive, Dolan Springs; reroof garage 400 sqft

– Carter, Edith & Robert: 17400 N. Manor Drive, Dolan Springs; reroof storage 300 sqft

– Sonoran Structures LLC: 3565 N. Milky Way Road, Golden Valley; 20 amp gfci for extg spa tub

– Perry, Kenneth: Mohave Valley; upgrade to 400 amp meter w/50 amp rv plug (to be used for storage only)

– Fornengo, James and Joann: Kingman; demo of m/h

– Atkinson, Bret & Christy: Arizona Strip; 200 amp panel for RV

– Molina, Anthony: Littlefield; 200 amp panel

– Naccarato, Richard: 616 Gordon Drive, Mohave Valley; demo-back to vacant

– Cavalier Construction Company: 7968 S. Kingman Place, Mohave Valley; 20 amp gfi & tub replacement

– Kowalinski, Craig & Jenele: 7001 Kaiser Drive, Mohave Valley; re-roof