Mohave County planners decline to recommend permit for kennel where animals were seized

The Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended that the county board of supervisors not approve a special use permit for a kennel on a property outside Kingman where animals were recently seized. (Miner file photo)

Dave Hawkins, For the Miner
Originally Published: February 16, 2023 6:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Animal Control officers seized nearly 150 dogs, pigs and fowl last month at a property in Cedar Hills, just east of Kingman. The law seizures were publicly disclosed during the Feb. 8 Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

The commission considered Amy Dille’s late Dec., 2022 application for a special use permit to operate a commercial kennel on 36 acres north of Yeater Drive and east of Dog Leg Road. Deputy County Attorney Jeff Haws explained a staff recommendation to continue the permit request to a future meeting.

“For the Commission’s information, there is an ongoing criminal investigation and current criminal case in the Justice Court involving this parcel,” Haws said.

Chairman Lajuana Gillette summoned Animal Control Officers to the podium for more information.

“They are not misdemeanor charges. They are felonies; 38 of them for two different individuals,” officer Robert Weaver explained. “We would actually recommend declining this (permit request) instead of extending it because of the condition that we found the animals (in.)”

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen this week said that a party attempting to adopt a dog from the Cedar Hills property contacted the agency on Jan. 14, reporting suspicious circumstances and emaciated dogs with bones showing, some of them covered in mange, feces and urine.

She said Weaver and another officer seized 38 dogs, one of them deceased, on Jan. 22.

Mortensen said Dille was not present and that a man who was taking care of the animals told officers she was in Virginia. Animal Control’s recommendation to charge the unidentified man and Dille with 38 felonies for animal neglect or cruelty is pending with the County Attorney’s Office.

Dille is named in another case in Kingman Justice Court involving nine animal cruelty and neglect-related citations for the Jan. 28 seizure of scores more critters. Mortensen said lack of water and other factors prompted officers to take possession of five pigs, two geese, 23 ducks, 15 turkeys, 16 roosters and 48 chickens.

Dille did not attend the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting and did not respond to text, phone, email and Facebook communications seeking comment.

The commission approved Gillette’s motion to recommend that the Board of Supervisors deny Dille’s special use permit request. “I just get a little excited when we’re talking about animals,” she said.

