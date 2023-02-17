OFFERS
Colorado returns favor in 67-59 victory over Arizona State

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 17, 2023 11:34 a.m.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tristan da Silva scored 23 points, KJ Simpson added 12 and Colorado snapped a six-game road losing streak by surprising Arizona State 67-59 on Thursday night.

Colorado (15-12, 7-9 Pac-12) outscored the Sun Devils 17-3 over the final 5:37 to secure the win. The game resembled their Dec. 1 match-up in Boulder, Colorado, when Arizona State (18-9, 9-7) went on a 16-3 run in the final 5:45 for a 60-59 victory. The Buffs have won three straight in Tempe.

Javon Ruffin scored 10 points and Luke O'Brien grabbed 10 rebounds for Colorado, which made 10 of 11 foul shots.

DJ Horne scored 15 points with five 3-pointers and Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 12. ASU was 3 for 5 from the foul line.

Horne's 3-pointer with 5:56 left gave Arizona State a 56-50 lead as part of a 10-3 ASU run. But da Silva had a three-point play, Ruffin made a 3 and da Silva made two more foul shots and Colorado led the remainder.

Colorado went on an 8-0 run in the final 1:29 to close the first half and knotted it at 32-all at halftime. Da Silva made a pair of foul shots, Simpson recorded a three-point play, then sank a deep 3 as time expired. The two scored 21 of Colorado's total points in the half.

The Buffaloes' Julian Hammond III sank a 3-pointer a little more than five minutes into the second half to give Colorado a 44-42 lead, its first since da Silva started with the game's first basket. The Sun Devils answered with a 7-0 run, capped by a Frankie Collins dunk with 10:52 left.

Colorado faces No. 8 Arizona on Saturday. Arizona State hosts Utah on Saturday.

