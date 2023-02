Five generations of the Harshman family of Kingman gathered recently. Front row from left are great-great-grandma Norma Harshman, great-great grandson Asher Bigelow, great-grandma Kathy Harshman Austin with great-great-grandson Avery Bigelow. Back row from left are Grandma Kasey Mullenax and mother Kristen Finch Bigelow. In 1996 the family had six generations living.