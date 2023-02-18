Kingman students on Dean’s List

A pair of Kingman students have been named to the Dean’s List at their respective universities.

Jacob Hughes of Kingman was honored on the President’s List at Utah Tech University in St. George, Utah.

Making the list requires a 3.9 GPA and 15 credits.

Jonah Waits of Kingman, a sophomore majoring in sports media and communications at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, made the Dean’s List for the fall semester. A GPA of 3.7 or higher is required for inclusion.