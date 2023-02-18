OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sat, Feb. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Letter | Spy ballon calls for buying fewer Chinese goods

Originally Published: February 18, 2023 5:43 p.m.

The recent Chinese spy balloon episode underscores the view by China of America as an enemy. Their provocations, their threats on Taiwan, and their support of Russia further reveal their war on America and democracy.

Americans should be united against them, and one thing we can all do immediately is to reduce what we buy from them. Eventually, we can increase American production and decrease reliance on China.

My convection/toaster oven recently stopped working. I couldn't find one on Amazon that wasn't made in China, but within a couple of weeks, I had bought one on Craigslist and one at a yard sale, both of which worked fine and cost a lot less than a new one. They might have been made in China, but China gets none of the money from used goods transactions.

So please, buy American or from our allies, or buy used. We must stop being their best customer.

Andrea Jessen

Golden Valley

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State