Letter | Spy ballon calls for buying fewer Chinese goods

The recent Chinese spy balloon episode underscores the view by China of America as an enemy. Their provocations, their threats on Taiwan, and their support of Russia further reveal their war on America and democracy.

Americans should be united against them, and one thing we can all do immediately is to reduce what we buy from them. Eventually, we can increase American production and decrease reliance on China.

My convection/toaster oven recently stopped working. I couldn't find one on Amazon that wasn't made in China, but within a couple of weeks, I had bought one on Craigslist and one at a yard sale, both of which worked fine and cost a lot less than a new one. They might have been made in China, but China gets none of the money from used goods transactions.

So please, buy American or from our allies, or buy used. We must stop being their best customer.

Andrea Jessen

Golden Valley