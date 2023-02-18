Mesquite Weekend set for March 25-26

GOLDEN VALLEY – The Mohave County Master Gardeners’ and Arizona Mushroom Society’s annual Mesquite Weekend will be held Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26 at Veterans’ Park in Golden Valley.

The event is set for 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

The event will feature a mesquite pancake breakfast, mesquite whiskey tasting, a free seed exchange and a fair with vendors, a game zone, a kids’ area and workshops.

Mesquite Weekend is about growing and eating native Arizona mesquites – screwbean, honey and velvet. Admission is free but ancillary events cost $10, $25 and $60.