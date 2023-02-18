OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sat, Feb. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Mohave County gas costs 3x over budget

Due to gas price hikes this year, Mohave County is three times over budget in that category, prompting the Public Works Department to seek budget revisions. (Miner file photo)

Due to gas price hikes this year, Mohave County is three times over budget in that category, prompting the Public Works Department to seek budget revisions. (Miner file photo)

Brandon Messick, For the Miner
Originally Published: February 18, 2023 5:53 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County is a big place. With more than 14,000 square miles of terrain, the county’s surface area is greater than that of Connecticut, Delaware and New Jersey combined. And for the county’s motor pool, that can mean using a lot of gas.

According to the Mohave County Public Works Department, unleaded gasoline expenditures this year have been more than three times the amount budgeted by the county last year. The 2023 county budget allocated $80,000 for fuel expenses required by the county’s motor pool, but officials now say those expenses have risen to about $245,000 due to ongoing price increases.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to allow the use of contingency funding under this year’s budget to meet rising gas prices, as well as other unexpected expenses by the department this year.

According to Public Works Director Steven Latoski, county vehicles have also taken a beating as repair parts and raw materials have become harder to acquire over the past year. Latoski says that shortages in those materials have given way to repair costs for county vehicles, which could require an additional $135,000 in contingency funding to meet.

Public Works Director Steven Latoski has also asked for the transfer of $90,000 in contingency funding from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to meet somewhat less mundane, or foreseeable expenses.

Those expenses, according to court records, include $10,000 for the removal of a cypress tree at the Mohave Superior Courthouse in Kingman, as well as $3,290 for an inspection of boiler systems, and a $3,498 expense for inspection of chiller systems at county facilities.

According to county records, those expenses have led public works officials to project a budget deficit of $96,798 before the end of this fiscal year.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to approve the department’s requested budgetary reallocations at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State