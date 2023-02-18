Mohave County gas costs 3x over budget

KINGMAN – Mohave County is a big place. With more than 14,000 square miles of terrain, the county’s surface area is greater than that of Connecticut, Delaware and New Jersey combined. And for the county’s motor pool, that can mean using a lot of gas.

According to the Mohave County Public Works Department, unleaded gasoline expenditures this year have been more than three times the amount budgeted by the county last year. The 2023 county budget allocated $80,000 for fuel expenses required by the county’s motor pool, but officials now say those expenses have risen to about $245,000 due to ongoing price increases.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to allow the use of contingency funding under this year’s budget to meet rising gas prices, as well as other unexpected expenses by the department this year.

According to Public Works Director Steven Latoski, county vehicles have also taken a beating as repair parts and raw materials have become harder to acquire over the past year. Latoski says that shortages in those materials have given way to repair costs for county vehicles, which could require an additional $135,000 in contingency funding to meet.

Public Works Director Steven Latoski has also asked for the transfer of $90,000 in contingency funding from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to meet somewhat less mundane, or foreseeable expenses.

Those expenses, according to court records, include $10,000 for the removal of a cypress tree at the Mohave Superior Courthouse in Kingman, as well as $3,290 for an inspection of boiler systems, and a $3,498 expense for inspection of chiller systems at county facilities.

According to county records, those expenses have led public works officials to project a budget deficit of $96,798 before the end of this fiscal year.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to approve the department’s requested budgetary reallocations at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.