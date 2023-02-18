OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sat, Feb. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | David Scott Stanley (Scott)

David Scott Stanley (Scott)

David Scott Stanley (Scott)

Originally Published: February 18, 2023 6:15 p.m.

It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. We are heartbroken to announce the death of our father, David Scott Stanley (Scott). He passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 71 in his home on Jan. 29, 2023.

Scott was born in Casper, Wyoming and came to Arizona when he was 9 years old and met his wife of 17 years. They raised four children in their life together.

He enjoyed tinkering with cars, fishing, going out for coffee, helping people and driving up to the Hualapai’s to enjoy nature. He was always laughing and telling stories and jokes. We will all miss his laugh and his way of bringing light and happiness into any room.

He is preceded in death by his father, James Stanley, and mother, Barbara Stanley; his daughter, Liane Mary Stanley and his brother, Michael Stanley.

He is survived by his children, Lawren (Rob) Crandall, Lane Stanley, Elaine (Justin) Bradshaw and Sarah Morgan (honorary daughter); grandsons Taylor and Chase Bradshaw; granddaughters Rene Crandall and Lia Smith; and honorary grandchildren Izabelle Delgado and Ryker Clay. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and former spouse, Millie Hubbs.

He will be missed and forever celebrated. Scott (Dad) will always hold a special place in our hearts. We would love for you to come and honor his life at Mohave Memorial on Feb. 24, 2023 at noon.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State