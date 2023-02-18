Obituary | David Scott Stanley (Scott)

It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. We are heartbroken to announce the death of our father, David Scott Stanley (Scott). He passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 71 in his home on Jan. 29, 2023.

Scott was born in Casper, Wyoming and came to Arizona when he was 9 years old and met his wife of 17 years. They raised four children in their life together.

He enjoyed tinkering with cars, fishing, going out for coffee, helping people and driving up to the Hualapai’s to enjoy nature. He was always laughing and telling stories and jokes. We will all miss his laugh and his way of bringing light and happiness into any room.

He is preceded in death by his father, James Stanley, and mother, Barbara Stanley; his daughter, Liane Mary Stanley and his brother, Michael Stanley.

He is survived by his children, Lawren (Rob) Crandall, Lane Stanley, Elaine (Justin) Bradshaw and Sarah Morgan (honorary daughter); grandsons Taylor and Chase Bradshaw; granddaughters Rene Crandall and Lia Smith; and honorary grandchildren Izabelle Delgado and Ryker Clay. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and former spouse, Millie Hubbs.

He will be missed and forever celebrated. Scott (Dad) will always hold a special place in our hearts. We would love for you to come and honor his life at Mohave Memorial on Feb. 24, 2023 at noon.