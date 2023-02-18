Obituary | Donna June Oswald (Weidinger)

Donna June Oswald (Weidinger) left us to be in a better place free of pain and suffering.

She suffered a stroke on Dec. 28, 2022 followed by a short battle with aggressive and painful cancer.

She died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. She was 78 years old.

Donna had a long career at Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Michigan where she met many true lifetime friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Una and Donald Weidinger, sister Dorothy Cisco (Weidinger), sister Patricia Whitaker (Weidinger), and sister Marcia Nickoli (Weidinger). She is survived by her sister Sharon Wilson (Weidinger); two sons, Jon DeArman and James DeArman; grandchildren Alicia DeArman and David DeArman; and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The highlights of her life for about the past 10 years was talking, texting and in other ways communicating with her family and friends; spending quality time with another love of her life, Charlie, her five-year-old puppy; and feeding and talking to the desert critters and birds.

One can only hope the people that were touched by her loving personality will share the care and compassion she had for other people. May she rest in peace.