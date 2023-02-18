Obituary | Eileen G. Nelson

Eileen G. Nelson passed away peacefully at home in Payson, Arizona, on Feb. 1, 2023 surrounded by family. She was 95 years old.

Eileen was born in Nebraska and moved with her family to Los Angeles, California. There she met and married Jack Nelson. They moved the family to Tonapah, Arizona and Maryvale.

She spent many years working for Bob’s Big Boy and JB’s as a waitress and restaurant manager. She also spent time running the family business, The Tonapah Bar and Grill. Jack and Eileen raised four children together in Maryvale, then relocated to Flagstaff, Buckeye, Kingman and Payson, Arizona.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Jack, two of her children, Daniel Nelson (Theresa) of Buckeye, Arizona; and Christine Nelson Garrett (Alex) of Kingman, Arizona; and grandson Eric Nelson (Jen) of Kingman, Arizona.

She is survived by her remaining children, Kathy Nelson, Payson, Arizona; and John Nelson, Gunnison, Colorado; her grandchildren Tracee, Keri, Gayle, Jake, Caytee and Raeschelle; great-grandchildren Connor, Colter, Rylee, Addy, Troy, Hadley, Brody, Kyndal and Garreson; and numerous family members, good friends, and her dog Missy.

Eileen enjoyed traveling and going on adventures with her daughter in her later years. She was a huge sports fan and particularly enjoyed watching the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team.

Eileen loved to dance. I know she’s dancing again in heaven. She will be greatly missed by all.

A celebration of her life will be held on March 26, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Rumsey Park, Ramada #5, 400 N. McClane Rd., Payson, Arizona. Come, enjoy some food and beverages, and share a story about Eileen.