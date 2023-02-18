OFFERS
Sat, Feb. 18
Obituary | Josephine Pearl Lewis Smith "Jo"

Josephine Pearl Lewis Smith “Jo”

Josephine Pearl Lewis Smith “Jo”

Originally Published: February 18, 2023 6:14 p.m.

Josephine Pearl Lewis Smith (“Jo,”) age 87, of Kingman, Arizona, died Feb. 2, 2023.

Jo was born in Centerville, Illinois on Dec. 22, 1935. She was raised in North Little Rock, Arkansas, where she attended high school and then nursing school at the Baptist Hospital.

She was a housewife and happily married to Robb S. Smith III for 66 years. Jo lived in Kingman for 45 of those years and loved playing a variety of games and cards, as well as an occasional jaunt to gamble in Laughlin. She was an avid wreathmaker and shared them with family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Robb S. Smith III; two sons, Robb S. Smith IV, and Michael S. Smith aka “Mickey”; three granddaughters, Meghan Smith Styzek, Alexandra Smith and Rachelle Allen; and two great-grandsons, Kit Cook and Brady Allen.

Per her request, no formal services will be held. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. The Smith family would like to express their sincere thanks to the Kingman Regional Medical Center Home Hospice team of nurses.

