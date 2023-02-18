Pianist John Nilsen to play Kingman

KINGMAN – John Nilsen, an accomplished pianist, guitarist, composer, lyricist and vocalist, will perform at Canyon Community Church, 3270 N. Harvard St. in Kingman on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

Nilsen is no stranger to Kingman. The musician has performed at the church for the past six or seven years.

According to a news release from Canyon Community Church Nilsen “delights with a combination of classical, jazz, folk and original numbers.”

“Nilsen has performed in all 50 states as well as in Europe and Asia, and he has received many prestigious awards in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the field of performing arts,” according to the news release.

The all-ages concert is free and open to the public.