Rants and Raves | Feb. 19, 2023

Hey, Safeway! Could you please make sure when you run an ad for something, that you have enough of an inventory that the items aren’t sold out by noon on Wednesday? I’m so tired of getting to the store only to find things are all sold out. Come on! Have more on hand, please.

Republicans want to ban books, treat LGBTQ people with disgust and ban African American studies. None of these issues kill people. Yet when it comes to banning AR-15s, which do kill people, they fight against legislation.

Nikki Haley mounts run for presidency – What Haley does best is quit, leaving jobs unfinished. She makes a big deal about being half something or other. Nikki, Americans aren’t racist, and your race matters little to us, only to you. I suggest dumping your delusions of grandeur.



Kimball Shinkoskey letter: Super Bowl Sunday is not a national holiday – And, we only have one National Anthem and it does not include the so–called Black national anthem. Our one and only anthem covers every American no matter who you are. Thank you, Jesus.



William Skowronek community view: Opportunity is knocking – Great letter William. Couldn’t agree more. Even as downtown is now, friends and relatives that visit love hitting Beale Street. And mountains, the river and Laughlin aren’t that far away either.



Ohio train derailment: People should be very worried, especially by the unfit, unqualified people such as Buttiegieg that Biden chose. Both men have no clue what they are doing. Who is really running the country.? Pray for those affected by this derailment.